17 Industrial Estates in Chennai to reopen tomorrow with 25 per cent workforce 

CHENNAI: Industrial estates in Chennai that were shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown two months ago have been ordered to resume operations with 25 per cent workforce from Monday. According to a government statement, a total of 17 big industrial estates including Ambattur and Guindy that are present in Chennai will be resuming operations from tomorrow. Industrial estates have been ordered to strictly comply with the safety guidelines issued by the state government on Sunday.

Measures such as thermal screening for all the workers prior to entering the unit and mandatory two-time disinfection of masks has to be strictly followed. The toilets and other places have to be sanitised every two hours, said the guidelines.

Even if one of the workers found with any symptoms should not be allowed to work in the unit, said the government statement. The 17 industrial estates have been ordered not to employ any workers falling in the containment zones of the city corporation.

The entire estate has to be sanitised twice each day in the morning and evenings. Employees who are above the age of 55 are also advised to keep away from work, said the order.

Apart from the guidelines issued, there is also a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that has been provided by the government, which has to be strictly complied with, said the order.