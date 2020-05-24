STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four zones in Chennai add most cases

Apart from this, Tondiarpet has witnessed a sharp rise in cases over the last one week. In the last seven days, Tondiarpet zone recorded 407 cases.

Maintaining no social distance, Chennaites gather around a tea shop at Periamet on Friday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four zones in Chennai Corporation continue to report most of the Covid-19 cases in the city. Among the 569 cases reported in the city on Friday,  Royapuram (69), Teynampet (74), Kodambakkam (69) and Thiru- Vi -Ka Nagar (47) cumulatively added 259 cases. Royapuram has turned a hotbed of infection with a whopping 1,768 cases, which is 18 per cent of the total cases in the city. Of this, 1,139 are hospitalised, 614 recovered and 15 died. In the last one week, the zone recorded 721 cases. 

According to a corporation official, lack of social distancing in slums is the major reason for rise of cases here. Most affected areas in Royapuram zone are PK Raja Nagar, SM Nagar, Thideer Nagar and Anjaneyar Nagar. Similar is the situation in Thiru-Vi- Ka Nagar zone. 

Apart from this, Tondiarpet has witnessed a sharp rise in cases over the last one week. In the last seven days, Tondiarpet zone recorded 407 cases. Total cases in the zone stands at 881, of which 617 patients are in hospital. The zone witnessed 5 deaths in the last week alone. On the positive side, recovery rate continues to increase. As many as 3,791 among 9,364 patients in the city have recovered, which is 40 per cent. Corporation officials said they continue to monitor the situation and were narrowing down on streets that required special attention. Kabasura Kudineer was being distributed in various places across the city.

721 cases in one week
Royapuram has turned a hotbed of infection with a whopping 1,768 cases, which is 18 per cent of the total cases in the city. Of this, 1,139 are hospitalised, 614 recovered and 15 died. In the last one week, the zone recorded 721 cases

