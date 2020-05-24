STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Koyambedu retailers approach CM

The traders said they were financially struggling and have been approaching the market management committee and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for alternative arrangements.

Published: 24th May 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Koyambedu market

Most of the cases in Tamil Nadu have been linked to Chennai's Koyambedu vegetable market. (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 1,500 retail vegetable traders of Koyambedu market have approached Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking alternative sites to resume their business as the entire market has been closed down because of Covid-19 outbreak. 

The traders said they were financially struggling and have been approaching the market management committee and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for alternative arrangements. After several meetings with the CMDA officials, the traders have zeroed in on nine sites.

They include Gopalapuram Cantonment Road, Truspuram, Crescent Playground, RR Colony playground, Somasundaram playground, Mogappair Eri-Ambedkar Nagar playground, Officer Colony, Ilango Nagar playground, Kanikapuram in Vyasarpadi and Puzhal Siruvai playground, said  S S Muthukumar of small and semi-wholesale vegetable shop owners association.

The retail traders rued that the CMDA ignored their pleas even as it provided alternative site at Thirumazhisai to wholesale traders. Meanwhile, official sources said the CMDA officials are holding discussions regarding the pleas of retailers. “We agree to follow all guidelines on social distancing laid out by officials,” said Muthukumar.

Alternatives mulled
Gopalapuram Cantonment Road, Truspuram, Crescent Playground, RR Colony playground, Somasundaram playground, Mogappair Eri-Ambedkar Nagar playground, Officer Colony, Ilango Nagar playground, Kanikapuram in Vyasarpadi and Puzhal Siruvai playground

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koyambedu
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp