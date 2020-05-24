Koyambedu retailers approach CM

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 1,500 retail vegetable traders of Koyambedu market have approached Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking alternative sites to resume their business as the entire market has been closed down because of Covid-19 outbreak.

The traders said they were financially struggling and have been approaching the market management committee and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for alternative arrangements. After several meetings with the CMDA officials, the traders have zeroed in on nine sites.

They include Gopalapuram Cantonment Road, Truspuram, Crescent Playground, RR Colony playground, Somasundaram playground, Mogappair Eri-Ambedkar Nagar playground, Officer Colony, Ilango Nagar playground, Kanikapuram in Vyasarpadi and Puzhal Siruvai playground, said S S Muthukumar of small and semi-wholesale vegetable shop owners association.

The retail traders rued that the CMDA ignored their pleas even as it provided alternative site at Thirumazhisai to wholesale traders. Meanwhile, official sources said the CMDA officials are holding discussions regarding the pleas of retailers. “We agree to follow all guidelines on social distancing laid out by officials,” said Muthukumar.

Alternatives mulled

