STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Now Chennai alone has over 10,000 COVID-19 cases; nearly 80% of state death toll from here

While as many as 4,844 patients have recovered, Chennai still has 5653 active cases.

Published: 24th May 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

A Traffic Sub-inspector seen wearing a PPE dress during his duty to keep him prevent from corona at Egmore in Chennai (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Chennai crossed the grim milestone of 10,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the city corporation, in tie up with NGOs, has appointed 2,500 volunteers for relief works. Of the 765 cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 587 are from Chennai, taking the capital district's total number of cases to 10,576.

While as many as 4,844 patients have recovered, Chennai still has 5653 active cases.

On Sunday, six more deaths were reported from the district, taking its toll to 78 (one death cross notified to another State), which is almost 80 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the State.

Two more deaths reported on Sunday were of patients from neighbouring Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. Both were being treated at private hospitals in the city and died within hours of being admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Royapuram, Kodambakkam, Tondiarpet and Thiru-Vi- Ka Nagar continue to be the most affected zones in the city. In Royapuram, 17 people have died so far, followed by 12 in Thiru- Vi- Ka Nagar and 11 in Tondiarpet. Royapuram zone has 1,204 active cases while Kodambakkam has 707, Teynampet has 602 and Thiru- Vi -Ka Nagar has 582 active cases.

The Special Officer for tackling the crisis, Dr J Radhakrishan, during his visit to slum board tenements in Anna Nagar, reiterated that people should wear masks and wash their hands properly.

"If you follow this, you are safe,'' he told the residents.The official also distributed reusable masks to the residents. 

Meanwhile, the civic body distributed Kabasura Kudineer at various places across the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai covid update Chennai covid Chennai coronavirus Coronavirus chennai
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp