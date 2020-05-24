Now Chennai alone has over 10,000 COVID-19 cases; nearly 80% of state death toll from here

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Chennai crossed the grim milestone of 10,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the city corporation, in tie up with NGOs, has appointed 2,500 volunteers for relief works. Of the 765 cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 587 are from Chennai, taking the capital district's total number of cases to 10,576.

While as many as 4,844 patients have recovered, Chennai still has 5653 active cases.

On Sunday, six more deaths were reported from the district, taking its toll to 78 (one death cross notified to another State), which is almost 80 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the State.

Two more deaths reported on Sunday were of patients from neighbouring Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. Both were being treated at private hospitals in the city and died within hours of being admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday.

Royapuram, Kodambakkam, Tondiarpet and Thiru-Vi- Ka Nagar continue to be the most affected zones in the city. In Royapuram, 17 people have died so far, followed by 12 in Thiru- Vi- Ka Nagar and 11 in Tondiarpet. Royapuram zone has 1,204 active cases while Kodambakkam has 707, Teynampet has 602 and Thiru- Vi -Ka Nagar has 582 active cases.

The Special Officer for tackling the crisis, Dr J Radhakrishan, during his visit to slum board tenements in Anna Nagar, reiterated that people should wear masks and wash their hands properly.

"If you follow this, you are safe,'' he told the residents.The official also distributed reusable masks to the residents.

Meanwhile, the civic body distributed Kabasura Kudineer at various places across the city.