Seeking comfort in stories

CHENNAI: As an introvert, the lockdown didn’t bother me much initially. The resentment seeped in slowly when the duration started increasing however, it came with its advantages too! I could finally sit and do all those things I meant to do but hadn’t been finding the time to do so. My lockdown routine mostly consists of household chores, some work-from-home documentation, baking and reading. As an avid reader, libraries and bookshops are the places that I miss the most! I miss poring over blurbs like there is no tomorrow and the rush of buying new books or having it delivered at home, in anticipation of the next story or world that I could lose myself in.

I have been re-reading a few childhood favourites as well as exploring new mediums such as eBooks and audiobooks. Though they have been around for a while, this is the first time I have given them a proper chance. Audiobooks especially have been a revelation since I can listen to them even while I am working on chores though it earns a lot of eyerolls from my younger brother. While escaping into Harry’s Hogwarts or Kaz Brekker’s Ketterdam and getting lost in the comfort of familiar pages I have also been exploring some new genres and authors.

I have surprised myself with an inclination towards choosing science non-fiction and lapping up content on the cosmos, string theory, M theory etc. which is definitely a first for me. Another change has been in the way I read. My focus is now on details that I otherwise didn’t pay much attention to, like plot development, literary devices etc. May be some day I would like to have my work on the shelves as well.

— Vaishali Rajasekaran