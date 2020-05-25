STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: COVID-19 patient dies two days after being discharged from hospital without exit test

The 54-year-old resident of Mannady was released without exit test after 10 days as he did not show symptoms.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The death of a discharged Covid-19 patient has sparked fresh concerns about the revised ICMR guidelines on discharge of infected people. The deceased, a 54-year-old resident of Mannady, had tested positive on May 9.

Subsequently, he was admitted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Ten days after admission, hospital authorities discharged him without an exit test and advised him to undergo home quarantine. On May 21, the man, who was a worker at Kothwal Chavadi market, was rushed back with breathing troubles to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Sources said the victim’s body was kept in the mortuary for another two days before being cremated on May 23. "Meanwhile, his samples were lifted and they tested positive," added the sources. The ICMR had on May 9 revised the discharge policy, allowing discharge of patients with little or mild symptoms after they spent 10 days in healthcare facilities. The apex body had also done away with mandatory exit tests for such patients. Several health experts had questioned the rationale behind the revised protocol.

Stating that they followed only the ICMR guidelines, the Dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Dr Balaji, said, "The patient was examined by doctors before he was discharged and he was doing well then. He was advised to be on medication. But, when we analysed the death, hypoxia was found to be an issue." Hypoxia is the absence of enough oxygen in the tissues to sustain body functions and can turn fatal if immediate medical care is not given.

Dr Balaji, however, denied that samples were taken from the deceased. "We didn’t take samples after death. The body was kept for three days because we were waiting for his son to come," he added. A Health Department official said they were yet to fully understand the disease.

"Some are turning negative in 10 days and some take a longer time. It is totally a new disease to understand. Co-morbid conditions are also a risk factor," he said. However, he declined to say if the deceased had any co-morbidities. Earlier, the State used to discharge confirmed cases only after two consecutive tests returned negative.

Man flees hospital

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus escaped from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday. An official source said the man got himself admitted with a fake address and he did not give his phone number. This is the second time a COVID-19 patient has fled from the hospital.

