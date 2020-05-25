Count of COVID-19 cases in Chennai rise over 11,000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city’s COVID count rose to over 11,000 on Monday with 548 new cases being reported.

The total now stands at 11,131 which included a Kerala-returnee. Of these, 5135 have already been discharged, according to the official daily bulletin.

Six of the seven deaths that were reported in the official release on Monday were those from Chennai and one from Chengalpattu district.

This included a 33-year-old Chennai man who was admitted on May 23 to the Government Royapettah hospital and tested positive on May 24 after he had died. Chennai has reported a total of 84 deaths, so far.

At the Chennai airport, a total of 2,055 people have been tested since May 9 of which 41 have tested positive. At the Central railway station, a total of 5,137 people have been tested since May 14, of which 35 have tested positive so far.

As on Sunday, Royapuram had the highest number of cases when compared to other Chennai Corporation zones, at 1981. Kodambakkam zone had 1460 cases.

The other zones which prove to be a challenge for city corporation are Teynampet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Tondiarpet which recorded 1118,1188 and 1044 cases respectively.

A slum-focused approach has been undertaken by the city corporation along with a micro plan for hotspots, in order to control the spread in these zones.

Of the total number of people affected as on Sunday, 1174 belong to the age groups of 60-80 and upwards. 60% of those affected in the city were males.