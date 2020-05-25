STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19 lockdown: 17 industrial estates in Chennai to reopen today with 25 per cent workforce

An official statement added that the units must strictly follow safety precautions like screening employees and sanitising premises twice a day and toilets every two hours.

Published: 25th May 2020 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

A utensil making unit in Pattalam

A utensil making unit in Pattalam. (File photo| EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a decision that may come as a relief for 17 industrial estates in Chennai, the government has allowed them to resume operations from Monday with 25 per cent workforce. However, the industries have been told not to engage workers from containment zones.

An official statement added that the units must strictly follow safety precautions like screening employees and sanitising premises twice a day and toilets every two hours. Employees who are above 55 have been advised not to come for work.Though the permission comes as a major relief, lack of workforce will be a major hinderance as a lot of migrant workers have left for their homes, industrialists said.

"For now, we will be able to manage. But in a couple of months, when at least 50 per cent of the workers are allowed, we will be left scrambling for the workers. As job opportunities won’t be bright for migrant workers in their home States, we are hopeful that they will return in a couple of months," said S Anburajan, president, Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association.

Concurring this, AN Sujeesh, president, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturing Association, said the government must come out with a clear policy as to how these workers can return. "Only when we go to work tomorrow, will we know how many people actually turn up. The lack of public transport will be a major issue," he said. Sujeesh added.

"There will be less sales and we will need more money to pay existing loans. The 'stimulus' package which the government announced is only additional borrowing. There is no additional capacity build up. Since it will take sometime for people to gather confidence to go out and spend, the government must announce a real stimulus package that will help the industries survive," he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai lockdown Coronavirus COVID19 Chennai industrial estate Chennai COVID measures
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp