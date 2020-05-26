Civic staff still have a hard time burying the dead

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: It has been about a month since doctor Simon Hercules, who died of COVID-19, was buried amidst protests. Still, civic officials say they have a tough time while handling the burials of patients. The ground staff of Chennai Corporation say residents in localities around burial grounds continue to protest, but in small numbers.

“There was an instance in Kasimedu, where stones were pelted on staff carrying the body. Without police intervention, completing the process would have been unimaginable,” says a sanitary inspector. Royapuram and Tondiarpet together account for 31 deaths as per data issued on May 24.

“Of the 11 burials that I managed, seven went on smoothly. We had problems in the rest of the cases,” says an officer. In a few instances, people got information about the burial and gathered at the venue in Kasimedu hours ahead. Some gathered in large numbers to do rituals,’’ adds the officer.

Other side of the story

While much has been said about the protestors robbing the dignity of those dying due to COVID-19, Express tried to find out the rationale behind such protests. “Many of us live along the burial ground. Burying patients put us at risk,” says A Soundar, head of a fishermen union in Kasimedu, affirming that they had protested against a few burials.

To avoid this, the Corporation officials recently started burying bodies late in the night. The ground staff themselves are worried about contracting infection while burying the patients. “So many have already been infected. There’s no safety for anyone,” says a sanitary worker.

With nearly 80 per cent of the total deaths in the State happening in Chennai, the stigmatisation of sanitary staff is also strong. An officer in Tiru Vi Ka Nagar, which has witnessed 12 deaths so far, says he is facing stigma even at his home.

“It’s like perpetual isolation for us,” he says. “Neighbours do not interact with us, apart from the confrontation with the protestors. However, cases seem to have stabilised in Tiru Vi Ka Nagar now,” he adds.