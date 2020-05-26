STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Civic staff still have a hard time burying the dead

Fear of infection, protests at burial ground and isolation by neighbours haunt them 

Published: 26th May 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been about a month since doctor Simon Hercules, who died of COVID-19, was buried amidst protests. Still, civic officials say they have a tough time while handling the burials of patients. The ground staff of Chennai Corporation say residents in localities around burial grounds continue to protest, but in small numbers.

“There was an instance in Kasimedu, where stones were pelted on staff carrying the body. Without police intervention, completing the process would have been unimaginable,” says a sanitary inspector. Royapuram and Tondiarpet together account for 31 deaths as per data issued on May 24.

“Of the 11 burials that I managed, seven went on smoothly. We had problems in the rest of the cases,” says an officer. In a few instances, people got information about the burial and gathered at the venue in Kasimedu hours ahead. Some gathered in large numbers to do rituals,’’ adds the officer.

Other side of the story

While much has been said about the protestors robbing the dignity of those dying due to COVID-19, Express tried to find out the rationale behind such protests. “Many of us live along the burial ground. Burying patients put us at risk,” says A Soundar, head of a fishermen union in Kasimedu, affirming that they had protested against a few burials.

To avoid this, the Corporation officials recently started burying bodies late in the night. The ground staff themselves are worried about contracting infection while burying the patients. “So many have already been infected. There’s no safety for anyone,” says a sanitary worker.

With nearly 80 per cent of the total deaths in the State happening in Chennai, the stigmatisation of sanitary staff is also strong. An officer in Tiru Vi Ka Nagar, which has witnessed 12 deaths so far, says he is facing stigma even at his home.          

“It’s like perpetual isolation for us,” he says. “Neighbours do not interact with us, apart from the confrontation with the protestors. However, cases seem to have stabilised in Tiru Vi Ka Nagar now,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp