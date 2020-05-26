‘Co-morbidities found in 80% of COVID-19 deaths’

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu recorded a whopping 805 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday, the government released an analysis which said out of the 118 people who have died, 99 (84 per cent) had co-morbidity and 19 (16 per cent) did not have any conditions. The tally in the State now stands at 17,082.

Addressing reporters through video conference, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said diabetes and hypertension were the major conditions leading to deaths. The analysis said 55 people who died were above 60 years while another 55 were in the 41-60 age group. Only eight persons were in the 21-40 age group; 69 per cent were men.

Out of the seven deceased, a 33-year-old who died at Government Royapettah Hospital alone did not have co-morbid conditions. The samples taken from Justice V Ratnam (87), former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh who died on May 23 at his Mylapore residence, came positive on Monday. Meanwhile, the analysis done over three months, said 88 per cent of patients were asymptomatic.

The Health Minister said the death audit team studied the cases across all districts.“The analysis matches the scientific understanding that COVID-19 affects the elderly, those who suffer from co-morbid conditions and vulnerable population,’’ he said. A projection committee is working on analyzing the cases trend for the next three months.

‘Adequate testing kits’

Meanwhile, as many as 11,428 people were tested at 68 labs on Monday with total tests going up to 4.02 lakh. “Two lakh kits have been currently distributed to various hospitals and we have 1.7 lakh kits with us. This will be adequate for a month,’’ P Umanath, MD of TN medical service corporation, told Express.

The challenge is the storage of these kits as they have to be stored at minus 20 degrees celsius, he said.