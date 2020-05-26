Lockdown locks

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just a few weeks before the lockdown, I was feeling a tad bit adventurous and considered getting a summer pixie cut, and perhaps colouring it in red tints. But soon, the coronavirus pandemic broke out and made its way into the city. Strict restrictions meant nowhere to go, and of course, closed salons. It’s been almost two months now and I am in a conundrum — should I or should I not give in to the temptation, reach for the scissors and give myself a haircut. As I ponder, Chennaiites, who have unleashed their madcap side, taking mane matters and the scissors into their own hands, share their #Quarantinehairexperiements

‘I love you and the look’

With hairdressers and barbers closed, people have started turning to their roommate, spouse, family or partner for a shorter back and sides. Similarly, when Arvind MN requested his wife Harini Sarma to give him a haircut, she couldn’t say no. “We have been working from home and it has been pretty hectic. The work hours have been erratic. Since the salons were closed, Arvind couldn’t get a haircut done either. So, he asked me to give him a haircut and we got ready for the mission,” she narrates. A few snips, several wisps of the hair on the floor, and a few gruelling hours later, Harini realised that she had gone too far. “When I got into the groove, I started feeling confident and didn’t think too much. But when I took a step back, I could see three distinct layers/steps in the back of his head.

I was horrified and started cushioning the blow for Arvind. I reminded him that he was the one who asked me to cut his hair; that this was my first time and reminded him that he loved me, “ she quips. Even before the final reveal, Harini sent an image of the DIY disaster to their friends on a WhatsApp group. “Everyone started sending sympathy messages to him. But to my surprise, Arvind liked the look! He said I had done a decent job and that he loved it. I initially thought he was being sarcastic but it turns out he loves me a bit too much!” she says.

Sit still

One of the biggest challenges families are facing is to give their children a hair cut. They are jumpy and don’t like to sit still. But Akrithi Jain, a food blogger managed to give her young cousins a quarantine look with just a pair of scissors and a bowl. “We were bored and decided to experiment. So I gave a hair cut to both my cousins. But what I shouldn’t have done is gotten overconfident and tried cutting my own bangs. Well, that turned quite ugly but it was fun!” she says.

Colourful transformation

Benitta Ruphus, a software developer decided to spruce up her already funky look by adding more colours to her life, quite literally. “I love bright colours. When I first started colouring my own hair, I tried the basic reds and burgundies. But other colours weren’t easily available in our local salons or in our country. Even if they were, trying experimental colours on my hair, in salons turned disastrous. So, I have always been experimenting with my own hair and this quarantine just gave me more impetus to go whacky. Before the lockdown, I had pale bleached blonde hair and it sort of acted as a blank canvas for me to try something new. I ended up with beautiful greens and pinks and purples on my head. Though I have tried standalone colours earlier, this is the first time I am donning a multi-colour look...I am also thinking of getting a layered hair-cut done soon,” she says.

#Stayhome haircut

It’s summer, it’s sultry and your unkempt hair and beard are beginning to annoy you. Your impulse hits. Fairly confident, you pick your comb, scissors and trimmer to groom. ‘Well, this is going pretty well,’ you think to yourself. Maybe you spoke too soon! The trimmer stops working and now you are left with a patchy beard and hair. What do you do? Sanjay, channel director at a travel tech company says he had to wait almost 16 hours to get his beard entirely trimmed and hair cut. “I started grooming my beard and hair using a trimmer. Unfortunately for me, the machine stopped working and I was left with a half-done look. That wasn’t the worst part.

The trimming machine takes about eight hours to charge. So, I waited an entire day to do the second part of the trimming again. Funnily, the battery drained again and I had to sleep through the night, wake up in the morning and complete the job. The final look was good but between the three sessions, I had to live with the half-done, weird-looking beard and hair. My only solace was that I didn’t have to step out for at least the next 20 days. I even planned to wear a hoodie and hide my head in case any work video call came up. I now have a renewed respect for all the hairdressers and stylists,” he says.

DIY disaster

There’s nothing worse than having bangs that constantly poke your eyes. While cutting bangs during quarantine has become the equivalent of baking banana bread, the disaster rate seems to be more with the former. Paritha Agarwal, a 20-yearold fashion designer drew inspiration from a video on Instagram. “It has been quite the task to stay sane and positive while being stuck indoors. I have been painting, sewing, experimenting with new dishes, baking, playing games and watching movies to keep my mind healthy,” she says. Almost a month into quarantine, Paritha came across a “funny” video on Instagram. “The video featured two girls who cut bangs for themselves.

As someone who has never donned a bang, I thought, why not? I was unsure but I gathered my courage and started snipping my hair with my sister’s assistance. When I was done and looked at the mirror, I teared up and my sister burst out laughing. The bangs were shorter than what I had expected and I realised that they didn’t suit me. Since I have wavy hair, my hair kept curling up and it was a complete flop,” she narrates. Though it took a while for Paritha and her family to get used to her “new look”, she says she doesn’t regret the decision. “At least we made an unforgettable memory during the quarantine!” she says

Mindful mane

This quarantine has been a period of experimentation for many — from going natural, to trying and being minimalist. Like several others, 24-year-old Shrikaavya decided to colour her hair but with an au naturel twist. “I last got a haircut in November and I was entirely sure that I would mess it up if I cut my own hair. So I decided to colour it. I didn’t want any chemicalbased product for the process and started looking for more sustainable options. I have heard and read articles about how beetroot gives a healthy look to the hair and adds a vibrant burgundy colour. So I decided to take a leap of faith,” she says. She peeled the beetroot, chopped it into fine pieces and blended to make it into a smooth paste. “I added a teaspoon of coconut oil (you can use any carrier oil) and applied it on my hair and soaked in it for about five hours. I first rinsed my hair with apple cider vinegar and used a mild shampoo to wash my hair,” she says, quite pleased with her new look.