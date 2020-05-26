Now, pay fines online for traffic violations

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: You can now pay fines imposed by the police department for traffic violations from the comfort of your home. Starting Tuesday, fines generated digitally by the State Traffic Police Control Unit through the e-challan system can be paid directly on the Virtual Court web portal.

Under the current system, violators paid fines issued by the traffic police department at the nearest post office through e-challans generated. However, from now, fines for traffic violations including helmet-less travel, overspeeding, red light-jumping, not wearing seat belts and overload of vehicles can be paid through a website. According to a senior official from the Madras High Court, “The Virtual Court was created to eliminate the presence of the litigant or lawyer in court and for adjudication of the case online.”

In this system, the challan generated by the police department is sent in a digital form and uploaded to the Virtual Courts website. The court, as per Section 208 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, will issue special summons to the violator on his mobile phone. Once a violator receives intimation, he would have the option to either contest the summons or pay by visiting the web portal, https://vcourts.gov.in. Once the fine is paid, the chellan will be disposed of by a Judicial Officer in the rank of a Metropolitan Magistrate or Judicial Magistrate. The facility has been introduced in Chennai and later will be extended to other districts in the state, added the official.

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer said, “The virtual court website acts as a platform mainly for people whose vehicles have been seized because of a violation. They can either pay at the court website or appear before the court to contest the case. As far as on-road traffic violations are concerned, the challan will be uploaded in the website and public can either pay in the new web portal or on the spot or at the post office as before”. He also added that a Automatic Number Plate Reader can also collect data of the vehicle violating traffic rules and send a message to the owner.Justice DY Chandrachud, Supreme Court Judge, will be inaugurating the facility on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Justice of Madras High Court AP Sahi.