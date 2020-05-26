Two-wheeler rider left clinging for dear life on roof of car that hit him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man who rammed his car against a two-wheeler tried to flee the spot without realising that the two-wheeler rider had fallen on its roof. The car driver carried the rider, who had to cling on for dear life, for about two kilometres before traffic cops chased and intercepted the car and rescued the man on top.



The incident happened near Maduravoyal on Sunday night. The victim Ranjithkumar (27) of Ayapakkam, a private firm employee, was on his way to Vanagaram on his two-wheeler when a speeding car hit him on the Vanagaram-Ambattur road.

"In the impact, Ranjithkumar, thrown off his bike, fell on the roof of the car. However, the car tried to flee the spot, without the driver, Ganesamoorthy of Virugambakkam, realising that the accident victim was lying on the roof. The police personnel who were regulating the traffic were shocked to witness the accident and chased the car and stopped him two kilometres away," said a senior traffic police officer.

Ranjithkumar was rescued and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He is undergoing treatment and is said to be stable. While the driver Ganesamoorthy was booked for rash driving and let off on station bail by the Koyambedu traffic investigation police, the car was seized.

Police said Ganesamoorthy is a wholesale vegetable vendor in the Koyamebdu market complex and that the accident happened when he was on his way to the temporary vegetable market in Tirumazhisai.

The video shot by the patrol police shows them chasing the vehicle with Ranjithkumar lying on the roof of the car and shouting at the driver Ganesamoorthy to stop.

The latter was driving at such speed that Ranjithkumar was seen swinging on the top without anything to hold.

Later when the police stopped the car, Ganesamoorthy was seen pleading that he did not know he had hit someone. The personnel at the spot can be heard questioning if he did not see the broken windshield.

Meanwhile, Ranjithkumar who was covered in blood sat on the top of the car unable to move.

