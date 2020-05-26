STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Two-wheeler rider left clinging for dear life on roof of car that hit him

A man who rammed his car against a two-wheeler tried to flee the spot without realising that the two-wheeler rider had fallen on its roof. 

Published: 26th May 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ranjithkumar was rescued and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. (Photo | A screen grab from the video)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man who rammed his car against a two-wheeler tried to flee the spot without realising that the two-wheeler rider had fallen on its roof. The car driver carried the rider, who had to cling on for dear life, for about two kilometres before traffic cops chased and intercepted the car and rescued the man on top.
 
The incident happened near Maduravoyal on Sunday night. The victim Ranjithkumar (27) of Ayapakkam, a private firm employee, was on his way to Vanagaram on his two-wheeler when a speeding car hit him on the Vanagaram-Ambattur road. 

"In the impact, Ranjithkumar, thrown off his bike, fell on the roof of the car. However, the car tried to flee the spot, without the driver, Ganesamoorthy of Virugambakkam, realising that the accident victim was lying on the roof. The police personnel who were regulating the traffic were shocked to witness the accident and chased the car and stopped him two kilometres away," said a senior traffic police officer.

Ranjithkumar was rescued and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He is undergoing treatment and is said to be stable. While the driver Ganesamoorthy was booked for rash driving and let off on station bail by the Koyambedu traffic investigation police, the car was seized. 

Police said Ganesamoorthy is a wholesale vegetable vendor in the Koyamebdu market complex and that the accident happened when he was on his way to the temporary vegetable market in Tirumazhisai. 

The video shot by the patrol police shows them chasing the vehicle with Ranjithkumar lying on the roof of the car and shouting at the driver Ganesamoorthy to stop. 

The latter was driving at such speed that Ranjithkumar was seen swinging on the top without anything to hold. 

Later when the police stopped the car, Ganesamoorthy was seen pleading that he did not know he had hit someone. The personnel at the spot can be heard questioning if he did not see the broken windshield. 

Meanwhile, Ranjithkumar who was covered in blood sat on the top of the car unable to move.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai Ayapakkam
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp