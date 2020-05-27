A mindful makeover

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHEENAI: Masks. The possession of this piece of accessory is now a non-negotiable. Combining function with fashion, five city-based fashion designers are now weaving masks that make a statement about identities and sustainability, finds Vaishali Vijaykumar

Fashionable and functional

A few re-purposed garment pieces, two tailors and user-friendly prototype. That’s all it took for designer Meyammai M to come up with a mask collection under her brand Label Mana. She started production two weeks back and the team has stitched a few hundred masks keeping wearability and practicality in mind. “These are affordable cotton masks with elegant designs to go with all kinds of clothing. People are bored with the mundane, blue-coloured N-95 masks which they feel makes them sick. The dual-layered masks that we offer come with rope ties instead of elastic. They are easy to adjust and do not cause irritation behind the ears when you sweat. I’ve followed the WHO guidelines and taken into consideration a few pointers suggested by a few medical practitioners. This is going to be the way forward for another year at least. It’s better we adapt and give a variety to the clients,” says Meyammai. They deliver across the country and have also undertaken a couple of orders globally. Priced from Rs 65.

INSTAGRAM PAGE: Label Mana CALL: 7305302770

Innovative ideas

Ikat, pochampally, kalamkari... name it and you will find a mask with all these prints in her boutique. Designer Seema Agarwal of S Couture has been stitching breathable and trendy masks that are aesthetic as well as comfortable. The cotton masks are three-layered, durable and come with elastic loops that are light on your ears. “A lot of friends have been complaining since the lockdown about how suffocating and dull the N-95 masks have been. With a few tailors, I started working with customisable sizes for men, women and kids in my tailoring unit from May 4. The sizes are decided based on facial features. It varies for a petite face when compared to one with a broader face or cheekbone. I’m also thinking of feasible options with bulk orders once schools and colleges reopen. My clients have started pairing their outfits and masks. It makes them happy. I’m also working on embroidered masks to keep it more chic and colourful,” says Seema. The team has made 3,800-4,000 masks so far. They deliver across the city. Priced at Rs 75.

INSTAGRAM PAGE: S’couture by Seema CALL: 28154656

Up-cycled and re-cycled

Oh Scrap is a sustainable fashion venture started by designers Dominique Lopez and Priyanjoli Basu. With time, it has garnered a fan-following for its handmade and eco-friendly garments. To keep up with fashion-conscious marketing, the Instagram-based brand has been manufacturing with three-fold, washable cotton masks with ropes using leftover fabrics. The raw materials for the making are gathered from garment stores in the city. The team has been working with two-third of their tailoring staff since mid-April. “We followed the Ministry of Health’s recommendations. People can either order for their family or donate it to the needy. We have kept both the options open. Around 1,200- 1,400 masks have been sold so far. More than a luxury, masks have become a necessity and we need to adapt to stay in the highly competitive fashion market,” says Dominique. Oh Scrap uses Dunzo to courier it to people across the country within five working days. Priced at Rs 100.

INSTAGRAM PAGE: Oh Scrap CALL: 9789981712

Fabric for the win

Comfortable, classy and chic. Designer Sharath Sundar’s mask collection encompasses all these factors while keeping up with the safety standards. “From the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a constant itch in my mind to contribute something from the fashion front. I decided to come up with a linen mask collection for my patrons. This is the most breathable and organic fabric. Secondly, it’s sustainable, washable and recyclable. You can find classy prints, checkers and applique in my line. The colours range from blacks, deep blues to teals and pastels,” explains Sharath, who feels that masks may be the inevitable future fashion accessory. With a team of 25, he’s delivered 3,000 masks so far since the lockdown began. The team also makes cotton masks that are unisex and can be customised to the required size. They deliver across the country. A pack of three linen masks costs Rs 250 and four pieces of cotton mask cost Rs 100. A custom-made order of a pack of three is priced at Rs 450.

VISIT: www.sharatsundar.in CALL: 9884977433

Mix ‘n match

The next time you wear a kurta, chances are high that you would look for a matching mask over matching dupatta. Fashion always finds a way. Merasal by designer Nandhitha Ramesh has launched a collective of Merasal outfits matched with masks made of chiffon and cotton. “Cotton acts as an aerosol and chiffon act as an aerostatic by protecting us from the harmful agents. Hence the combination. As we set about bracing ourselves to adapt to the new normal, we wanted to offer our patrons a variety to look forward to. The WHO strongly recommends that we never leave home without masks. So we decided to engineer functional fashion. Something that would protect us, without compromising on our innate need for self-expression via fashion and what we choose to wear. It’s going to be a responsible journey,” says Nandhitha. The masks come with every outfit purchased from the store. It can also be purchased separately. The team started production two weeks ago when they reopened the store and have produced 500 masks so far. They are washable, reusable and reversible. Some come with a pouch that can be used as disposable filters with tissue or paper. Sizes for adults and kids are available. They deliver across the country. Priced from Rs 90-Rs 250.

INSTAGRAM PAGE: Merasal CALL: 9176760441