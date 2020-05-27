‘Call taxis ready to install fiber glass partition and ply’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the example set by call taxi operators in Kerala, OLA and UBER call taxis associations have said they are ready to install fiber glass partitions in vehicles separating the driver’s cabin, if the government permits them to operate their vehicles.

The partition is likely to cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000. Saying that such a move would ensure social distance while travelling, call taxi drivers association submitted petitions to 37 Collectors on Tuesday urging them to permit operations. The association said about 25,000 drivers have been struggling to make ends meet owing to the lockdown.

The government had allowed the operation of OLA and UBER cabs in 25 districts since May 18. However, commuters were allowed to use the service only for medical emergencies, marriages and funerals. Those who used call taxis for other purposes have been slapped with a fine of `5,000 in Coimbatore and a few other districts.

P Anbazhagan, president of Tamil Nadu Call Taxi Drivers and Owners Association, said, “Over 95% of the cars have been purchased through bank loans. All of us have applied for moratorium and our loan tenure has now increased by six to 10 months. We are willing to comply with the guidelines given by government for resuming services.”

A cab driver from Pallikaranai, Murugan, said, “Separating the driver seat from commuters will protect both. The material required for separating the cabin is available in Chennai. If the government gives the nod, we are ready to install the partition quickly.”About 60,000 call taxis are plying across the State, with 40,000 in Chennai and suburban areas.