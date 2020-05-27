Cops help pregnant woman reach hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adambakkam police came to the aid of a pregnant woman, who went into labour in the wee hours of Tuesday. As the family had no vehicle and the arrival of the ambulance got delayed, a patrol vehicle rushed the woman to a private hospital in Pazhavanthangal.

According to the police, H Shyamala (27) of Ram Nagar in Adambakkam went into labour at around 2.30 am. The family called the hospital and found out that they did not have any ambulance at the time and the 108 service was getting delayed. They immediately contacted the police control room, who sent the beat patrol police for help, a police officer told Express.

SSIs Pazhanisamy and Ravi reached the spot along with a woman head constable and a constable and took the woman and her husband in and rushed them to the hospital. The woman delivered a boy. Both the mother and baby are healthy, said the police.