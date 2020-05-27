‘Cours’ing through tricky times

Madhu Ramakrishnan By

CHENNAI: My birthday came a few days into the lockdown, so it all started off on a delicious note, with a homemade chocolate cake. Now, household work has become a norm in my house. My brother, sister-in-law and I take turns to do the chores — one does the sweeping, one handles the veggies and the other washes the vessels.

As a graphic designer, this period has its perks of giving me some much needed time amidst work to do some sketching, enjoy an occasional cup of tea, have a scoop of Aavin ice-cream to beat the afternoon heat and go for an evening stroll on the terrace trying to spot a parrot or a cuckoo. With my lockdown situation much better than many others in the city, I have been trying to make good use of it in my own way. I am much more involved in cooking now. From soups to sabzis, I look up for new recipes and figure out the most efficient way to use resources. Classes with my veena teacher have never been more regular. I have caught up on many new songs and just a little bit of gossip through my regular video calls with her. The biggest personal takeaway from this period would be the fact that there’s an opportunity to learn even in the trickiest of times, be it the simplest survival tactic or a challenging professional course. With the hope that people who now have their lives in a twisted knot do find their way out, this lockdown has given us new avenues to help, interact and innovate, and we should use them to become a kinder and more capable society.

— Madhu Ramakrishnan