STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Expert Explains

I have a land in Erode district, survey no:112/6 (sub-division 6) and there’s an adjacent land, survey no:112/5(sub-division 5). All of them have received patta.

Published: 27th May 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Justice K Chandru
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I have a land in Erode district, survey no:112/6 (sub-division 6) and there’s an adjacent land, survey no:112/5(sub-division 5). All of them have received patta. Both the lands are being irrigated with water from the same well. Usually, we cultivate the land mainly with turmeric in June and harvest in March. After harvesting, (March-June) we used to transport manure and agricultural items for cultivations and ploughing through these vacant lands i.e from sub-division 5 (opponent land) to sub-division 6 (my land) and other four agrarian lands. Traditionally, we used to call it as customary pathway (not permanent pathway) for agricultural purposes, which was mentioned in the sale deeds of the all landholders as maamol vandi pathai.

However, it is not marked in the FM sketch in revenue record as it is a temporary pathway. Since, the opponent landholder is situated next to the main road and through his land it is possible to use for agricultural purposes, my land is completely being cordoned off by opponent land. There is no other way to enter my land. Due to previous enemity, he now refuses to allow my cart and tractor through his vacant land (after harvesting). His contention is having patta land and there is no revenue record. I sought legal opinion regarding this dispute and the legal expert said that I have to prove single ancestor for easement right. But it is very difficult to prove it. Please suggest how I can get a temporary tract to cultivate my land.
 — Dr K Saravanabavan, Chennai

Move the civil court for a right of pathway to your land. Pending the litigation you can ask the court to refer the case for mediation by court-appointed mediators. May be sometime your opponent may come down for some solution. Failing which you can conduct the case.

Mr A and Mr B, who are friends or Mr B being a relative and not a legal heir of Mr A, have a joint account in the form of fixed deposits and SB accounts on either/or survivor basis. On death of Mr A will Mr B inherit the proceeds of FDR and SB account as sole beneficiary or upon inheritance is Mr B supposed to settle the dues to legal heirs of Mr A? Mr A has not left any will. In such case, what will be the rights of legal heirs of Mr A. If Mr A doesn’t have any children can his brother’s children lay any claim? What will be the position if Mr A is having step-children and/or children from extra marital affairs? How should Mr B deal with the amount inherited to protect himself legally? 

— S Arunachalam, Bengaluru

“B” has no right to inherit the property of “A”.  Though “A” has no children and also may not have any class I heirs under the Hindu Succession Act, in the absence of the same the class II heirs (like the brother’s children) can seek for inheritance by succession being the class II legal heirs. “B” should hand over the property to “A’s” lawfully legal heirs and not to have any greed over that property with which he has no legal rights.

Justice K Chandru  is a former judge  of the Madras High Court

@expertexplains@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp