Hit-and-run, but with victim on speeding car’s roof

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s hard to believe a film-like story, if you were not a witness to it. A car rammed a two-wheeler near Maduravoyal on Sunday, and the owner fled, without realising the victim was on his roof, until he was stopped by the traffic police.

The victim Ranjithkumar (27) of Ayapakkam, was on his way to Vanagaram when a speeding car hit him on Ambattur road. “In the impact, Ranjithkumar fell on the roof of the car. The driver, Ganesamoorthy did not realise that the victim was lying overhead and fled, said a senior police officer.

A video shot by the patrol team shows them chasing the car for over two km, with the victim on top, and shouting at the driver to stop the vehicles. Ranjithkumar was seen swaying on top of the car, with nothing to hold on to, thanks to the driver’s legs on the accelerator.

Upon stopping the car, the victim was immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The car was seized and the driver booked for rash driving, but later let on station bail.

Ganesamoorthy is a wholesale vegetable vendor at Koyamebdu market, and that the accident happened when he was on his way to Tirumazhisai, said police.