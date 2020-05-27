In sickness and health, storytelling can help

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: World Storytelling Institute, an organisation that facilitates and trains people in different forms of storytelling, will be conducting an eight-session course for adults every Sunday, from June 14 onwards at 7 pm. The facility will also be curating a 11-session course on ‘Using a storytelling therapy method for life coaching, counselling, and therapy’, every Wednesday, June 10 onwards from 7 pm.

Those with an interest in psychology can participate. The course will enable participants to explore one’s unconscious and the collective unconscious, and in facilitating healing, transformation, growth, and development in oneself and others — through story and storytelling.

The course schedule will include animal fables, personal experience-based stories, epics, myths, rhythm in movement and performances by participants. Participants who graduate this course will be eligible to continue additional training and can enrol for a certification course to become a professional storyteller.

For details, visit: www.storytellinginstitute.org or call: 9840394282