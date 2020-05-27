STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC puts brakes on state government's plan to convert Jayalalitha's house into memorial 

The court said that the former CM's niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepa are her class II legal heirs and only a portion of the property can be converted to a memorial if required.

Published: 27th May 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

The Poes Garden residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa

The Poes Garden residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision to convert former chief minister Jayalalithaa's residence "Veda Nilayam" into a memorial. The division bench of Madras High Court comprising of R Kirubakaran and Abdul Qudhose delivering the verdict suggested that the property can be used as residence cum Chief Minister's office than converting it into a memorial. 

Observing that by law J Deepa and J Deepak, niece and nephew of the former chief minister, are her class II legal heirs, the bench said that only a portion of the property can be converted to a memorial if required. "If governments are allowed to use public money to acquire private properties then there will be no end to it," observed the bench.

The court also dismissed Pugazhendis and one P Janakiraman petition to appoint them as administrators to administer the properties of Jayalalithaa worth over Rs 913 crore. The 24,000 square feet residence in Chennai is named "Veda Nilayam" after Jayalalithaa’s mother. 

The court also directed the state and the petitioners to allot a few properties, according to their discretion and create a registered Public Trust in the name of their late aunt "Dr J Jayalalithaa" for the purpose of doing public and social service. The court ordered for a compliance report be filed within eight weeks. 

Political commentator Tharasu Shyam told Express: "The Madras HC has asserted that J Deepa and J Deepak as the Class II legal heirs to the properties of J Jayalalithaa. This is as per the Hindu Succession Act.  Apart from Veda Nilayam, Jayalalithaa has many other properties."

"Today's verdict will help Deepa and Deepak in getting certificates as legal heirs from the officials concerned for the other properties. Apart from this, whatever the court said today are recommendations. There is no binding on the government or Deepa and Deepak to accept them," he added.

The government has promulgated an Ordinance to convert Veda Nilayam as a memorial.  But there is no legal suit against it before the court. The general moral from this verdict is this: "Like the late leader MG Ramachandran, everyone should leave a will stating how their properties should be dealt with after their demise."

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jayalalithaa residence Veda Nilayam Madras High Court J Jayalalithaa
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp