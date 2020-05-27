Man murdered in drunken altercation

CHENNAI: On the day liquor sales resumed in Chengalpettu, a 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friends in a drunken brawl in the district on Monday. K Karunakaran of Vallam village was employed as a conservancy worker here. “On Monday night, Karunakaran and his friends Hussain, Suresh, Vijay, Peter and Ajay purchased liquor and sat down to drink in an empty plot near Kavoor village on the Chennai-Tiruchy Highway. They got into a fight during the session and Karunakaran was stabbed to death by his friends, who fled the spot soon after,” a police officer said. A passer-by spotted the body and alerted police. Chengalpettu Town police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
