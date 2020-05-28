Chennai records 559 new COVID-19 cases on May 28; Royapuram remains most affected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded 559 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total count of cases up to 12,762.

Eleven of the 12 deaths reported by the official health bulletin on Thursday, were of residents from Chennai. This includes a 36-year-old male who was admitted with old pulmonary tuberculosis to RGGH.

As of Wednesday, Royapuram remains the most affected among the 15 zones under Greater Chennai Corporation with 2,252 positive cases.

On Thursday, the Field Support Teams headed by IAS officers visited hotspots and houses of COVID-19 patients to review containment measures.

Special nodal officer for corporation J Radhakrishnan and monitoring officer A Arun Thamburaj inspected work being carried out at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements in KP Park in Pulianthope, to convert it into a COVID care centre.

Minister for Municipal Administration, SP Velumani, said that as part of the initiative to give out 50 lakh reusable masks to 26 lakh people in 650 slum areas, 12 lakh masks have already been distributed, according to a release from the city corporation.

Reviewing roadworks and Waterbody restoration works at the meeting, along with containment efforts, Velumani instructed officials to expedite resolution of issues related to daily water supply and sewage, the release said.

Meanwhile, the city corporation sent 75,922 stranded people in 55 Shramik trains to their homes until Wednesday.

According to the daily health bulletin, a total of 6566 persons have been tested at the Central Railway station of which 67 have turned out COVID positive. Another 499 samples are still being processed.