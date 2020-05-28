STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Lonely and depressed: Life for patients in COVID wards not easy 

Isolation is making a few patients act strange, admit doctors; dead bodies are not cleared for hours, no info given on our relatives, lament those under treatment

Published: 28th May 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

A file picture of medical staff collecting swab samples at Chennai International Airport from an Indian citizen who returned from Dubai

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Battling COVID-19 isn’t the only thing that patients are doing right now. The mental stress and anxiety is equally daunting. Speaking to Express, Deva*, a patient in his thirties, says he’s tired of staying away from his family members. “Please discharge me. Let me go home. I cannot take it anymore. I do not even know how long I will be here,” says the man, who has been in hospital for the last six days.  

Deva, a bank employee, was in the ICU and was shifted out of the ventilator only on Wednesday.“I neither know where my family members have been quarantined nor what they are doing. It is difficult to stop thinking,’’ he tells Express. The mounting mental trauma is culminating in suicidal tendencies in a few of them.

Since Tuesday, two people had taken the extreme step to kill themselves in two separate government hospitals. “I have not slept at all,” says Deva. “It feels overwhelming to be around so many patients. I am also worried about who all could have been affected because of me. I hope my wife and children are negative.”       

Selva*, in his fifties, says the overall atmosphere is morbid. “A patient, hardly 6-7 beds away, died and it took hours for the body to be shifted. Lying so close to a dead person was terrible. I could not stop thinking about when I would get to leave.” Doctors have also been witnessing these episodes.

“A patient in his fifties started to run up and down the room due to extreme stress. We struggled to hold him down and give him an injection,” says a doctor at the KMC. A lot of the stress originates from the fear of stigma they would have to face when they go back home, say the doctors.

“They start to think a lot about how they would be treated once discharged, or about the indefinite stay in ICU, or staying amid other sick patients,” says a task force member at Stanley. “They further lose hope when they find out that even doctors in the hospital have tested positive. Then they start pleading to be discharged.” Mental issues, doctors say, are not always obvious.

“The patient who killed himself at Stanley did not show any sign of mental health issues, nor his family tell us anything,’’ the doctor said. “For our part, we have been talking to the patients regularly to make them feel comfortable.”    

In the history of illnesses, this is probably the first time that family members are not allowed to visit, says doctor Poorna Chandrika, director of the Institute of Mental Health. “They are alone, and this makes them feel isolated and lonely.” She says people must slowly come out of the fear zone. “We have been two months into the pandemic, we need to move forward.”
*Name changed

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp