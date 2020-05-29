STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death of nurse at RGGGH triggers controversy

The nurse’s family said she was admitted at the RGGGH on 24 May, and in her case sheet it was mentioned that she had tested positive on 26 May, and she died on Wednesday.

A senior nurse who worked at RGGGH, Chennai, died on Thursday. Colleagues pay homage to her near the mortuary

A senior nurse who worked at RGGGH, Chennai, died on Thursday. Colleagues pay homage to her near the mortuary | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The death of a 58-year-old senior nurse at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has triggered controversy after her family claimed the case sheet showed she was tested positive for Covid-19 but the hospital after her death gave the report saying she was negative. She was given one year extension after the State increased the retirement age.

On Thursday, all nurses gathered at the hospital to pay final respects to their matron. Speaking to Express, R Jayanthi, Dean of RGGGH said, "She was tested negative for Covid-19.She was a known case of diabetic for years and also developed sepsis and renal failure. We are enquiring about the case sheet issue."

On Thursday, all nurses gathered at the hospital to pay final respects to their matron. Speaking to Express, R Jayanthi, Dean of RGGGH said, “She was tested negative for Covid-19.She was a known case of diabetic for years and also developed sepsis and renal failure. We are enquiring about the case sheet issue.”
Police sources said, “The body was handed over to the family as she was negative.”

Meanwhile, cancer patients at the Royapettah GH surgical oncology department ward were shifted to another ward after a cancer patient who underwent a surgery tested positive.Meanwhile, a Covid-19 patient from Tiruvannamalai died due to cardiogenic shock at the Chengalpattu medical college hospital.

