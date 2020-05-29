‘Decision on opening salons in Chennai soon’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was told on Thursday that the State was studying the ground reality with regards to opening salons in Chennai.When a PIL came up for a hearing on Thursday, the Government Pleader told a division bench that a G.O. announcing opening salons, except in Chennai had been issued. A decision on opening salons in Chennai will be taken soon, he added. The matter has been posted for June 8.