Three Anna University officials catch Covid in a week

CHENNAI: Anna University officials have confirmed that at least three university staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week. Members of the department concerned have been asked to go into quarantine. “Two permanent staff and one temporary staff contracted the virus. We will offer all help to the patients’ families,” Vice Chancellor MK Surappa told Express. He added that the university will continue to function with 50 per cent staff and adhering to other government guidelines as the institution lost a lot of work hours when it was closed for over 50 days earlier.