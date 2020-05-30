STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

AIADMK member provides aid

Tirunelveli urban district secretary of the AIADMK, Thatchai Ganesaraja spends more than a crore from his pocket for corona relief measures.

Published: 30th May 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesaraja has assured free meals for the needy till May 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli urban district secretary of the AIADMK, Thatchai Ganesaraja spends more than a crore from his pocket for corona relief measures. He made an advance payment towards the expenses of all the 11 Amma eateries in the city. 

Ganesaraja ensured three square meals were given free of cost to 24,000 people daily during the lockdown which began on March 25. Around 16 lakh people, who otherwise would have found it hard to get food, benefited so far. Ganesaraja has assured free meals for the needy till May 31. The AIADMK urban district secretary also provided essential commodities worth around Rs 1.5 lakh to the poor families in need. This included 35 Rajasthani families, too. Ganesaraja donated Rs 1 lakh to the Jamat Al Ulama that distributed materials to the poor families in the Melapalayam region in Tirunelveli.

He extended help to corona warriors — the police, fire personnel, health and sanitary workers by providing food, face masks and sanitisers. He provided food for the entire medical team working in the COVID ward at Tirunelveli government medical college hospital (TVMCH). He also distributed fruit baskets to all the staff nurses, who had been quarantined for 14 days after being suspected to have contracted the disease. He also paid for disinfecting the habitats at Vannarapettai and Palayamkottai, the most congested areas in the city, by spraying disinfectants.

Helping all  Communtiities
The AIADMK urban district secretary also provided essential commodities worth around `1.5 lakh to the poor families in need. This included 35 Rajasthani families, too.

16 lakh
People in Tirunelveli, who would have otherwise found it hard to get food, benefited so far. Ganesaraja has assured free meals for the needy till May 31 in 11 Amma canteens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp