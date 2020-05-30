AIADMK member provides aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli urban district secretary of the AIADMK, Thatchai Ganesaraja spends more than a crore from his pocket for corona relief measures. He made an advance payment towards the expenses of all the 11 Amma eateries in the city.

Ganesaraja ensured three square meals were given free of cost to 24,000 people daily during the lockdown which began on March 25. Around 16 lakh people, who otherwise would have found it hard to get food, benefited so far. Ganesaraja has assured free meals for the needy till May 31. The AIADMK urban district secretary also provided essential commodities worth around Rs 1.5 lakh to the poor families in need. This included 35 Rajasthani families, too. Ganesaraja donated Rs 1 lakh to the Jamat Al Ulama that distributed materials to the poor families in the Melapalayam region in Tirunelveli.

He extended help to corona warriors — the police, fire personnel, health and sanitary workers by providing food, face masks and sanitisers. He provided food for the entire medical team working in the COVID ward at Tirunelveli government medical college hospital (TVMCH). He also distributed fruit baskets to all the staff nurses, who had been quarantined for 14 days after being suspected to have contracted the disease. He also paid for disinfecting the habitats at Vannarapettai and Palayamkottai, the most congested areas in the city, by spraying disinfectants.

Helping all Communtiities

The AIADMK urban district secretary also provided essential commodities worth around `1.5 lakh to the poor families in need. This included 35 Rajasthani families, too.

16 lakh

People in Tirunelveli, who would have otherwise found it hard to get food, benefited so far. Ganesaraja has assured free meals for the needy till May 31 in 11 Amma canteens.