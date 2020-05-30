STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai-Andaman passenger ship service resumes after nearly two months

The passenger ship services were suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Published: 30th May 2020 07:48 PM

By PTI

CHENNAI: Passenger ship service from the city to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has resumed after a gap of nearly two months, during which it remained suspended due to COVID-19 lockdown, with a vessel carrying 87 people leaving for Port Blair, officials said.

"M V Nicobar" left the Chennai Port on Thursday after the passengers boarded it complying with necessary standard operating procedures, including social distancing, they said.

The passenger ship services between Chennai Port and Port Blair were suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The decision to resume the services was taken after detailed discussions between representatives of Tamil Nadu government, the Andaman Nicobar Islands union territory administration and the Port Trust.

The passengers were allowed to board the ship by following social distancing while their baggages were disinfected.

They also underwent 'infra red thermal scanner' at the Port Trust terminal here, the officials said.

The ship is expected to reach Port Blair on Monday.

Flight services from here to Port Blair resumed on Monday when the Centre allowed domestic air travel across several states after two months.

