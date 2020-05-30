Fitness fun amid work and theatrics

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As a software delivery manager and amateur theatre artiste, most of my time now is spent on the laptop/phone trying to balance between my profession and passion for theatre/acting.

By Harish Ranganathan
CHENNAI: As a software delivery manager and amateur theatre artiste, most of my time now is spent on the laptop/phone trying to balance between my profession and passion for theatre/acting. Initially, when the lockdown was imposed, I was worried that it would be the end of the road to pursue my passion since most of the theatre meet-ups and acting classes were abruptly closed. But with online classes, Instagram Live interactions from celebrities and TikTok videos, the momentum seems to be continuing.

Most of my friends spend additional time on social media and provide feedbacks on my work, pictures and videos. I’m also glad that celebrity mentors are finding time to look at social media talents and appreciate new ideas. This has also been a great time for me to hit the home gym and workout every day. Due to the lockdown, we have not been venturing out and that means at least, two-three hours of travel to work and other places in a day have been saved. This amounts to almost 60 hours additionally available considering a 5-day week/4-week month. 

All the fitness regime that I wanted to pursue earlier is now possible since I can workout at home every day. I no longer miss leg day, cardio or abs day citing work/travel as reasons. I have convinced myself that this has been a boon in a sense to reinvent ourselves, become healthier and pursue long-term passions for which we never had time in the daily run. 

For tips and tricks follow Harish’s Instagram posts at https://www.instagram.com/harish.ranganathan/.His workout videos are also available on YouTube

— Harish Ranganathan (Write to cityexpresschn@gmail.com and share how you are spending your quarantine time)

