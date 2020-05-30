Poser on slippery loos at police stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance based on a news report on the bathroom slippages at police stations across Chennai and sought for a report on such incidents since 2017.

The commission took notice of the latest incident of a 45-year-old resident of Ayapakkam alleged to have sold liquor illegally in the playground was caught by the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) personnel of Ambattur. While in police custody, he had suffered severe injuries, including a fracture in hand, and police said that is because he slipped and fell in the bathroom.

The commission in its notice to the Chennai police commissioner also sought whether any action was taken against police personnel for not maintaining the bathrooms in police stations in a good manner and also any instances of police officials falling down in these bathrooms. The commission sought a report within two weeks from the police official.