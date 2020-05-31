Chennai crime branch chief C Easwaramoorthy appointed as new IG (Intelligence)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Chennai, C Easwaramoorthy has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), Chennai, said a statement from the office of Additional Chief Secretary to the Government S K Prabakar.

Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) KN Sathiyamurthy is retiring on superannuation and Easwaramoothy will hold additional charge of Addil DGP (Intelligence), Chennai. He will also hold additional charge of Additional Commissioner of Police - Central Crime Branch and Greater Chennai Police.