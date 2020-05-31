STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: Chennai Corporation shows red flag to shops in Ranganathan Street

Corporation officials on Saturday, asked the shop owners of Ranganathan street in T Nagar to shut their shops until further notice.

Published: 31st May 2020 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

The famous business center - Ranganathan street at T Nagar was closed following the orders of Chennai corporation

The famous business center - Ranganathan street at T Nagar was closed following the orders of Chennai corporation. (File photo| Jawahar P, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Corporation officials on Saturday, asked the shop owners of Ranganathan street in T Nagar to shut their shops until further notice. "We decided to shut down the shops because we didn’t want the place into a COVID-19 hotspot like the Koyambedu market. It’s a preventive measure," said a Corporation official.

Officials alleged that many shops on the street failed to ensure social distancing norms among customers. Standalone shops were allowed to function after a set of relaxations on the lockdown was announced on May 11. The officials have so far not sealed any shops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Corporation
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp