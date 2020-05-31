COVID-19: Chennai Corporation shows red flag to shops in Ranganathan Street

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Corporation officials on Saturday, asked the shop owners of Ranganathan street in T Nagar to shut their shops until further notice. "We decided to shut down the shops because we didn’t want the place into a COVID-19 hotspot like the Koyambedu market. It’s a preventive measure," said a Corporation official.

Officials alleged that many shops on the street failed to ensure social distancing norms among customers. Standalone shops were allowed to function after a set of relaxations on the lockdown was announced on May 11. The officials have so far not sealed any shops.