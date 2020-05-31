STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 death toll almost doubles in a week in Chennai, but recovery rate also high

On Friday, Chennai recorded as many as 618 cases with most of these cases concentrated in Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Teynampet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones.

Two medics take a break in a COVID-19 care unit for Chennai's zone 6

Two medics take a break in a COVID-19 care unit for Chennai's zone 6. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  What concerns the people of the capital city is that COVID-19 is fiercely spreading its tentacles and tightening its grip around Chennai. The cases continue to stay at high numbers, with 616 positive ones recorded on Saturday.

On Friday, Chennai recorded as many as 618 cases. Most of these cases were concentrated in Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Teynampet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones. The zones recorded 122, 103, 88 and 44 cases respectively on Saturday.

ALSO READ| TNSCB building in Chennai turns COVID-19 care centre with 1,400 beds

"People need not worry about the increasing number of cases in Royapuram as were doing street to street screening. Around 80 per cent of those who tested positive from here are asymptomatic. We have adopted this approach to break the chain and isolate and treat the COVID-19 patients. The cases might increase further due to this," said J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation special nodal officer for COVID-19.

The Royapuram zone continues to top the list with a total of 2,446 positive cases amounting t0 18 per cent of the total cases in the city. Of this, 1,150 are hospitalised, 1,268 patients have recorded and 28 died. In the past one week alone, it has recorded 678 cases.

According to a corporation official, lack of social distancing in slums is the major reason for rise in cases. Most affected areas in Royapuram zone include PK Raja Nagar, SM Nagar, Thideer Nagar and Anjaneyar Nagar. Meanwhile, Kodambakkam witnessed comparatively lesser number of cases last week (378) and Anna Nagar witnessed a sharp spike with 424 fresh cases in the past week alone. 

ALSO READ| Uninvited ‘guest’ in form of COVID-19 takes away parents, leaves Chennai boy alone at home

On the bright side, recovery rate continues to be good. About 6,869 patients of 13,362, who tested positive in the city have recovered, that is 51 per cent of the total. However, over the last week, deaths too have almost doubled. While on May 22, the city recorded 64 deaths, the toll is now 109.

Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

