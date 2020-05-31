COVID-19 death toll almost doubles in a week in Chennai, but recovery rate also high

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What concerns the people of the capital city is that COVID-19 is fiercely spreading its tentacles and tightening its grip around Chennai. The cases continue to stay at high numbers, with 616 positive ones recorded on Saturday.

On Friday, Chennai recorded as many as 618 cases. Most of these cases were concentrated in Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Teynampet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones. The zones recorded 122, 103, 88 and 44 cases respectively on Saturday.

"People need not worry about the increasing number of cases in Royapuram as were doing street to street screening. Around 80 per cent of those who tested positive from here are asymptomatic. We have adopted this approach to break the chain and isolate and treat the COVID-19 patients. The cases might increase further due to this," said J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation special nodal officer for COVID-19.

The Royapuram zone continues to top the list with a total of 2,446 positive cases amounting t0 18 per cent of the total cases in the city. Of this, 1,150 are hospitalised, 1,268 patients have recorded and 28 died. In the past one week alone, it has recorded 678 cases.

According to a corporation official, lack of social distancing in slums is the major reason for rise in cases. Most affected areas in Royapuram zone include PK Raja Nagar, SM Nagar, Thideer Nagar and Anjaneyar Nagar. Meanwhile, Kodambakkam witnessed comparatively lesser number of cases last week (378) and Anna Nagar witnessed a sharp spike with 424 fresh cases in the past week alone.

On the bright side, recovery rate continues to be good. About 6,869 patients of 13,362, who tested positive in the city have recovered, that is 51 per cent of the total. However, over the last week, deaths too have almost doubled. While on May 22, the city recorded 64 deaths, the toll is now 109.