STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Female stray dog loses eyesight after mentally-unstable man in Chennai attacks her with stones

The dog is said to be doing fine and is up for adoption, said Ashwath who is fostering her at the moment at his house in Kodambakkam. Anyone willing to adopt the dog can contact him at 9500149181.

Published: 31st May 2020 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

chennai dog attack

The stray dog after her surgery at veterinary hospital in Chennai's Vepery. (photo | Express)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A female stray dog in Chennai's Arumbakkam lost both her eyes after a mentally unstable man attacked her with a stone. The doctors have surgically removed both her eyes, following which animal welfare activists and police have taken efforts to get the man admitted to a home for mentally challenged. 

The incident took place at around 2 AM on May 25 at MMDA Colony when a resident who regularly fed the dog alerted the Animal Welfare Board. Speaking to TNIE, P Ashwath, a volunteer with the group said, "The female dog was traced and rescued on the same day. While one of her eyes had fallen off, the other had popped out and was decaying."

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital in Vepery and after a five-hour-long surgery, her eyes were removed.

While the dog recovered on May 26, a police complaint was lodged at Arumbakkam police station. A case was registered and the person who attacked was traced at Choolaimedu.

Inquiries revealed that he was mentally unstable. Later, Ashwath and police personnel contacted a few NGOs and got him admitted at a home. His family members have been alerted about the incident. 

The police said that the man was unmarried and had been living alone.  

The dog is said to be doing fine and is up for adoption, said Ashwath who is fostering her at the moment at his house in Kodambakkam. Anyone willing to adopt the dog can contact him at 9500149181.

"The dog is old and needs special care as long as it lives," said P Ashwath

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arumbakkam stray dog attacked Chennai crime
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp