Gang hacks Chennai college student to death

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old college student was hacked to death allegedly by a five member gang near Chennai on Friday night.

According to the police, the victim, A Abhishek, hailing from Naduveerapattu village near Sriperumbudur, was studying third year BA Economics at a private college in Pallavaram.

“On Friday night, he had gone to a dargah near Chennai-Chengalpattu border to attend a family function. Around 10 pm, Abhishek was riding home on his two-wheeler, when the gang intercepted him just 100 metres before the dargah,” police said.

The gang picked up an argument with Abhishek and then allegedly butchered him with machetes and knives.

Passersby found Abhishek in a pool of blood with injuries on his head, chest and hands. Somangalam police sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital. Further probe is on.