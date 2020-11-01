Ninety five per cent COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, active cases down to 3.2 per cent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ninety five per cent of Covid patients in Chennai have been discharged as on October 31, bringing the percentage of active cases to 3.2 and death to 1.8.

Almost all Corporation zones have a discharge rate of 95 per cent and above, while in Sholinganallur, 97 per cent patients have been discharged.

The city is currently recording around 700 cases every day and Corporation officials said the number might go down if the trend continues.

“Around 12,000 people are being tested every day in the city and the positivity rate is only around 6 per cent,” a Public Health Department official said. According to experts, a positivity rate of five per cent or below indicates that the spread has been contained well.

However, the number of people attending fever camps in the city has also come down. On October 30, a total of 14,463 people attended the camps, which is lower than the daily average of about 20,000 earlier in the month. According to sources, about 40 per cent of the city’s population has so far attended the camps. A total of 32,51,196 people have attended the 65,025 camps so far.

Among those who attended the camps, the civic body identified a total of 1,83,868 people with influenza like illnesses and only 28,092 out of that had tested positive. Corporation officials said the number of deaths has drastically reduced in Chennai.

“There have been days when the city recorded cases in single digits. Early diagnosis from fever camps might be one of the major reasons for that,” the official added. Meanwhile, the Corporation and the city police are expected to step up vigil ahead of Deepavali.

“People are requested to comply with safety norms during the festive season,” the official said. “Not wearing masks and throwing social distance norms to the wind can lead to spurt in cases,” tweeted Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology.

