STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ninety five per cent COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, active cases down to 3.2 per cent

The city is currently recording around 700 cases every day and Corporation officials said the number might go down if the trend continues.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Healthcare staff collects nasal swabs for Covid-19. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ninety five per cent of Covid patients in Chennai have been discharged as on October 31, bringing the percentage of active cases to 3.2 and death  to 1.8.

Almost all Corporation zones have a discharge rate of 95 per cent and above, while in Sholinganallur, 97 per cent  patients have been discharged.  

The city is currently recording around 700 cases every day and Corporation officials said the number might go down if the trend continues.

“Around 12,000 people are being tested every day in the city and the positivity rate is only around 6 per cent,” a Public Health Department official said.  According to experts, a positivity rate of five per cent or below indicates that the spread has been contained well.  

However, the number of people attending fever camps in the city has also come down. On October 30, a total of 14,463 people attended the camps, which is lower than the daily average of about 20,000 earlier in the month. According to sources, about 40 per cent of the city’s population has so far attended the camps. A total of 32,51,196 people have attended the 65,025 camps so far. 

Among those who attended the camps, the civic body identified a total of 1,83,868 people with influenza like illnesses and only 28,092 out of that had tested positive.  Corporation officials said the number of deaths has drastically reduced in Chennai.

“There have been days when the city recorded cases in single digits. Early diagnosis from fever camps might be one of the major reasons for that,” the official added. Meanwhile, the Corporation and the city police are expected to step up vigil ahead of Deepavali.

“People are requested to comply with safety norms during the festive season,” the official said.  “Not wearing masks and throwing social distance norms to the wind can lead to spurt in cases,” tweeted Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19 Coronavirus Chennai Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp