Trio snatches mobile phone from pedestrian in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bike-borne trio allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 50-year-old woman in Nolambur on Friday. CCTV footage revealed that one of the three suspects was a woman.

The victim, P Premadevi of Nolambur, worked at a private firm and was walking to her office around 8 am when the trio snatched her phone and fled. Premadevi lodged a complaint with Nolambur police. A case has been filed and further probe is on.