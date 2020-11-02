Bovines saved from illegal slaughterhouse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pullarambak-kam police on Sunday rescued cows and buffaloes from an illegal slaughterhouse in Tiruvallur district. Acting on a tip-off, police searched a slaughterhouse.

Inquiry revealed that four cows and two buffaloes were killed without certificate from authorised medical practitioners.

The slaughterhouse was functioning without approval from local body and food safety officials. Four cows, three calves and three buffaloes were about to be slaughtered. They were sent to Almighty Animal welfare Sanctuary in Tiruvallur.