Duo detained for hoisting ‘State flag’ in Pallikaranai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pallikaranai police detained two men for allegedly hoisting the ‘State Flag’, which was released by pro-Tamil groups last week, to observe Tamil Nadu Day on Sunday. The duo hoisted the flag at a function organised by Pavaraleru Tamizh Kalam in Medavakkam.

The white flag had a map of Tamil Nadu in red in the middle. The two had also allegedly affixed posters with ‘objectionable’ messages in the area. On information, Pallikaranai police rushed to the spot and removed the flag and the pole. Two men identified as Pozhilan (60) and Mandela (35) of Periyar Unarvalargal Kootamaippu were detained. Police said that the flag was designed as an attempt to urge the State government to release a ‘State Flag’ like other states such as Karnataka.

Similarly, tension prevailed in Adambakkam on Sunday morning after Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre gathered to hoist the ‘State Flag’ at Indira Gandhi Nagar. Even as police denied permission to their request to hoist the flag, 20 NTK men reached the spot. The police held talks with them, following which, the flag hoisting ceremony was dropped. Later, the NTK supporters distributed sweets and dispersed. Several such incidents were reported from different parts of the State on Sunday.

41 arrested in Thanjai

Police on Sunday arrested as many as 41 people at four different places for organising meetings and protests on Tamil Nadu Formation Day. At SETC depot, members of Tamil Desiya Periyakkam (TDP) protested demanding jobs for sons and daughters of the soil and as a part of the inauguration of the Tamil’s Non-cooperation Movement distributed pamphlets. Seven persons were arrested. Similarly, in front of the Thanjavur Head post office, members of Tamizhar Desiya Munnani (TDM) shouted slogans demanding job opportunities for Tamil Nadu people and economic rights of the State for them.