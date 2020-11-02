Restobar manager held for organising ‘birthday bash’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neelankarai police has arrested the manager of a restobar on East Coast Road for allegedly allowing youth to party in the guise of birthday bash, violating lockdown norms. As many as 20 men and women were let off with a warning.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Monk’s Plate in Injambakkam and seized liquor bottles and musical instruments. The police said Stalin (32), the bar’s manager, opened the resto bar with an aim to host parties in the guise of birthday bash.

Stalin publicised a poster with the photo of one Vasanth (22) of Zam Bazaar. He circulated the poster on social media claiming that anybody can walk-in to the bash on payment of Rs 300, while it’s free for women.

A DJ named Ganesh (26) of Padi was robbed during the celebration.

Based on a complaint, Stalin was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. Adyar district police have warned of sealing of bars if parties are hosted, defying lockdown norms.