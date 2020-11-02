STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

To wash or not to wash: Residents in Chennai's Perumbakkam think twice as water gives them rashes

A resident said they have approached local officials multiple times but no action has been taken so far. But Slum Clearance Board officials claimed the issue has not come to their attention before.

Published: 02nd November 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Residents develop blisters, rashes and sores that flare up every time they take a bath or use the water. (Photo | Express)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Although washing your hands may help prevent the spread of COVID-19, for residents in the Slum Clearance Board tenements in Perumbakkam, it is also leaving them with skin sores and blisters.

Prashanth V, a nineteen-year-old resident, said he has spent close to Rs 10,000 in medicines ever since he shifted to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam two years ago.

"I've consulted several doctors who prescribe medicines but they say none of the medicines will work unless I stop bathing in this water. My skin has an immediate reaction to the water here. My allergies flare up within ten minutes of my bath everyday," said Prashanth.

"When I went to my doctor recently to tell him that the medicines don't seem to be working, he asked me to shift the house. If we had the financial capacity to shift to a rental house, why would we stay here?" he asked.

Now, both his parents have also begun developing rashes.

Like Prashanth, several residents in Perumbakkam, especially in the tail-end blocks, have developed similar allergies which they allege is from the low quality water supplied to them. Some develop patches on the skin while others have itchy swellings.

"Small children here have also developed these allergies. They are unable to sleep at night because of the itching, it makes them really uncomfortable," said Neelakandan S, another resident.

Neelakandan, along with other residents, said they have approached local officials multiple times but no action has been taken so far. The water has a distinct smell, yellow-brown colour and taste, said residents.

Each block has about 96 houses and 48 tanks with one tank for every two houses. Residents in block 65 said that the tanks have not been cleaned even once in the three years that they have occupied the block.

Sources in the Slum Clearance Board said that ideally a tank should be cleaned once every two months.

"We tried to clean the tank ourselves but were denied permission. There was a lot of dirt floating around when we opened it," said Neelakandan.

When contacted, Slum Clearance Board officials said that the issue has not come to their attention before.

"I have instructed officials concerned to take immediate action," said a senior official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Perumbakkam Chennai water
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp