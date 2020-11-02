Venkaiah Naidu hails TN for cultural heritage, splendid architecture, landforms
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and leaders from political parties have wished the people on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Day on Sunday.
Naidu, via his Twitter handle, wished the people and hailed Tamil Nadu for its ‘rich cultural heritage, splendid architecture, beautiful beach and varied landforms’. “Let this State achieve great heights in the coming years,” he added.
DMK President MK Stalin urged the people to take a pledge to defeat ‘communal forces’ on the day and said that the rights of the State were facing strong challenges. “Let’s defeat communal forces that are trying to undermine India’s pluralism. Let’s retrieve State’s rights,” he vowed.
Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, PMK founder S Ramadoss, TMC president GK Vasan, AISMK president R Sarathkumar and others also extended their wishes.