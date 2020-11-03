Chennai man gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting eight-year-old girl

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in 2016.

According to the prosecution, on May 30, 2016, Dakshinamoorthy who lived near the girl's house saw her playing alone. He took her to a secluded spot and assaulted her sexually. The girl unable to bear the pain began to cry and her brother came running.

Dakshinamoorthy fled the scene after several people gathered hearing the cries of the girl. The prosecution also submitted that he threatened to kill the girl during the act.

Based on the complaint given by the girl's family, the All Women police registered a case under section 10 of the POCSO Act for sexual assault. The police formed special teams to find and arrest Dakshinamoorthy.

The defence counsel denied all the allegations made against the accused at the Special Court for POCSO cases.

Dismissing the arguments of the defence counsel, Mahila Court judge RN Manjula observed that the prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced Dakshinamoorthy to undergo 10 years of RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000.