Chola queen’s connection with an ancient temple

This may have been a brick temple at that time and later converted into a stone structure in the time of a devout Chola queen named Sembiyan Mahadevi in the 10th century AD.

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An important temple for Siva, wherein the deity is worshipped as Uma Maheshwara, is located in in the village of Konerirajapuram. This temple is one among the 275 Padal Petra Sthalams or temples praised in the Tamil verses of the Nayanmars or the sixty-three important devotees of Siva. The deity enshrined here has received the encomiums of the famous Nayanmars, Appar (Thirunavukkarasar) and Thirugnanasambandar of the 7th century AD. In his hymns, Appar mentions the name of the deity as Umaikku Nallavan and refers to this place as Thirunallam. 

This may have been a brick temple at that time and later converted into a stone structure in the time of a devout Chola queen named Sembiyan Mahadevi in the 10th century AD. This royal lady was the queen of King Gandaradiya Chola (949-957 AD) and the mother of Madhurantaka Uttama Chola (973-985 AD), the immediate predecessor of Rajaraja Chola I. In fact, there is a sculpture of Gandaraditya, worshipping a Siva Linga, attested to by an inscription etched under it in this temple. Many inscriptions of the reign of Uttama Chola record donations, especially those given by Sembiyan Mahadevi. One particular epigraph gives minute details about the numerous people who were employed by the temple, the honorarium given to them and the many rituals and festivals celebrated here.

Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Deha Soundari and also as Angavala Nayaki. There are other sanctums including one enshrining Vaidyanatha Svami (Siva as the Divine Doctor).This temple is known for its stupendously beautiful and large image of Nataraja along with Goddess Sivakami (Parvati) of the Chola era. It is one of the best bronze images of Nataraja among the hundreds which were created in the Chola times. The front mandapam has paintings on the ceiling which belong to the last century. They depict the Sthala Puranam, festivals and other interesting details.

Original name
This temple was called Gandaradittam

Sacred tank
The Pushkarini is known as Brahma Tirtham.

Unique sculpture
There is a stone carving of King Gandaraditya Chola worshipping a Siva Linga
 

Chithra Madhavan

cityexpresschn@gmail.com

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture 

