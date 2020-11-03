STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fourth suspect in T Nagar jewellery shop burglary case nabbed by cops

The officer added that they initially suspected the accused hailed from other parts of the State, while camera-tracking helped police to trace the key suspect Amalraj. 

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:06 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have apprehended the fourth suspect in the October 21 heist that took place at a jewellery-making unit in T Nagar on Monday. A magistrate court remanded the accused in jail on Monday evening. The police nabbed one Amalraj from a house at Saidapet on Monday. They conducted a search at his house and retrieved a portion of the stolen valuables. 

Police have so far retrieved 1.5 kg of gold, a pair of diamond ear studs and 11 kg of silver ornaments from the arrested suspects. Police had arrested Suresh alias Market Suresh, 43, a resident of Kodambakkam, and his girlfriend Gangadevi last Monday from a hideout at Putlur near Tiruvallur. Days after this arrest, police nabbed the third suspect - Appunu alias Venkatesan, 36, a resident of Saidapet - from a hideout at Cheyyar near Tiruvannamalai district. 

Additional Commissioner of Police (South), R Dinakaran, on Monday visited the West Mambalam police station and appreciated the police team which solved the case and retrieved the valuables. Addressing the media, Dhinakaran said, “We are verifying if any gang members are involved in the heist. We are yet to retrieve some more stolen valuables from the arrested suspects.”

The officer added that the arrested suspects Venkatesan, Suresh and Amalraj were involved in minor theft and house burglary cases in the city. The trio met at the Puzhal prison, and decided to work together for a burglary, said the police.

T Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, who was part of the investigation squad, said, “The gadgets, especially the CCTV cameras, helped us to narrow down the suspects. We analysed about 400 CCTV cameras to track down the suspects.” 

The officer added that they initially suspected the accused hailed from other parts of the State, while camera-tracking helped police to trace the key suspect Amalraj. 

Suresh had randomly sneaked inside the house of one Rajendra Kumar, who runs an Uttam gold jewellery-making firm on Moosa Street in T Nagar, and decamped with 2.5 kg of gold, and 15 kg of silver from the firm. Further investigation revealed the involvement of the suspects, and police solved the case.

CCTV cameras come to the help of police
T Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, who was part of the investigation squad, said, “The gadgets, especially the CCTV cameras, helped us to narrow down the suspects. We analysed about 400 CCTV cameras to track down the suspects.”

