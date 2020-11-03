Hyundai Motors opens booking for the all-new i20

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. announced the commencement of bookings for the all-new i20. Customers can now book the vehicle online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform https://clicktobuy.hyundai.co.in or at Hyundai dealerships across the country for `21,000. The national launch is scheduled for November 5, 2020. Commenting on the all-new i20 booking announcement, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “i20 has been a super performer brand for Hyundai that has perfectly resonated with the aspirations of modern Indian customers for more than a decade. The all-new i20 is set to re-establish benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its sleek style, thrilling performance and unmatched new technologies.”

Hyundai is offering the all-new i20 in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants. Further, customers can choose from a variety of petrol, diesel and turbo petrol BS6 engines. It will be available in Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Metallic Copper, and dual tone colour options — Polar White with Black Roof and Fiery Red with Black Roof. To facilitate added benefits for new age customers, 10% cashback will be offered on booking amount transactions made on Hyundai Click to Buy using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit or debit cards subject to final financing from the bank.