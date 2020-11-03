Newborn with COVID-19 successfully treated for choanal atresia at Chennai hospital

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a successful operation, doctors at Stanley Medical College Hospital surgically treated a COVID-19 positive newborn girl for bilateral choanal atresia, a condition which blocks nasal passage and makes it difficult to breathe.

The back of nasal pathway is blocked by an abnormal bony or soft tissue and needs to be surgically removed. The baby who was referred from a private facility on October 6 was discharged on October 28. Speaking to Express, doctors from the pediatrics department, said that child’s mother had given birth to twins.

“The mother tested negative and the twin was also negative. Immediately after birth, the baby was shifted to Stanley GH for respiratory distress and body turning blue intermittently,” said Dr J Ganesh, Head of Department, Pediatrics. On examination, doctors found nasal passage blocked by a thin membranous bone.

Explaining the treatment, Dr M A Aravind, Professor of Pediatrics, said they placed an oral airway to keep the mouth open for breathing. He said that doctors then drilled through the nose and placed a stent.

“The baby tested negative six days after admission while she was discharged nine days after the surgery and follow up,” Dr Aravind said. The doctors who were part of the surgery include Dr Gowrishankar, Head of Department, ENT and Dr Naheed Azar, Professor of Anesthesia. P Balaji, Dean, said surgery and care have given a rebirth to the child.