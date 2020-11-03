STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Amnesia Games: Better forgotten?

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week ahead of Halloween, Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs (AMFP) appeared as free to download on the Epic Games store. The Amnesia series are short games that can be completed in a single sit. The game has puzzles based on exploration. It is best played during nice rainy nights. AMFP released back in 2013, following the release of the more popular ‘The Dark Descent’. The question is, is this game worth the memory trip?

AMFP uses the usual horror series intro of a man (a man called Mandus) waking up to a bad dream in his huge bedroom in an old mansion. His next move, not surprisingly, is to explore all dark corners of the house. His children call out to him, and we are forced to run towards their voices. However, we promptly see their shadows slide away every time we get close. They are skilled at hide-and-seek. Apart from interacting with letters around the house, the only useful thing Mandus does is levitate chairs to throw at monsters. We do not see any monsters, so the only explanation for the bodiless voices in the mansion are anachronistic motion-triggered Bluetooth speakers. And the only explanation for us levitating chairs despite foreseeing no harm  — is for furniture rearrangement. 

My anachronistic speaker hypothesis is strengthened by the existence of several phone-line connections in this mansion. How is it that a house with very dimly lit gas lamps and candles for lights, be besieged by several phone calls, with these phones situated in every other room and corridor? The calls intend to take Mandus on a guilt trip. The effect, however, is weakened with repetition. The allure to finish the game is lost since most of the ‘dark secret’ is evident in the game’s title. However, AMFP succeeds in taking the path of horror by putting the player through constant discomfort. The music succeeds in bringing this out in the most gruesome way: ranging from the ringing strings in the church to the twinkling sounds in the children’s room, the whirring of contraptions in the factory, and sudden silences. 

Popular opinion reveals that AMFP did not induce true fear like its prequel — The Dark Descent. AMFP had subtle jump scares, infinite health regeneration, and infinite oil in the lantern — these suit easily scared players like me just fine by encouraging us to stick around and finish the game. In the game’s defence, it is also not possible to adapt to everyone’s notion of ‘true fear’ either. For example, I fear the release of the Netflix adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed games. 1 out of 3 for AMFP, because it is creepy, but not 3 am creepy. 

Anusha Ganapathi

 @quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

