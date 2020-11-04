Driving Chennai nuts!

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: Exiting the Chennai Bypass Road to enter Porur, you only have to venture 200 m off the Highway Department ambit before you encounter two giant craters cradling one of the most destructive speed breakers in the city. The road that could have accommodated two cars parallely has been reduced to just a sliver that only tactful two-wheelers can navigate.

During rush hour, you get to queue up for that precious slice of cement or you’re forced to ride down the rollercoaster; the crumbling one-sided cement pavement offers some relief too. As much as this has become a grudgingly familiar routine, it went for a toss when last week’s rains filled the pits to the brim and some more. While unexpected potholes and unpleasant sore-thumb bumps make otherwise decently paved roads a menace, many roads in the city have it worse — with the distinction between tar and sedimented mud blurring with every spell of rain.

“Our roads continue to be dotted with pits and potholes. Even with the little bit of rain, there’s no proper path for the water to drain in the city. Rainwater remains on the road; or worse, gets into the open drains and brings the dirty water to the road as well. Year after year, the courts issue orders for this problem to be attended to, but it does not call for strict monitoring and fixing of the drainage system.

There’s been no move to form a committee to review the road constructions works or the contractors who are assigned the job, initiate action against the contractor for poor work or call for cancellation of the tender. While the public is held accountable for its failure to follow the rules, there is no action against the contractors who deliver deficient public service,” points out M Kasimayan, traffic activist. This only exacerbates a problem the city already contends with — road accidents and fatalities.

What reports say

While the total number of road accident cases has decreased from 4,45,514 in 2018 to 4,37,396 in 2019, fatalities in road accidents have increased by 1.3% (from 1,52,780 in 2018 to 1,54,732 in 2019). Tamil Nadu ranks at the top of the list with 57,228 cases reported last year. There’s the need to address this, irrespective of the monsoon season, suggests M Radhakrishnan, founder of Thozhan, an NG O that hosts one of the city’s largest traffic awareness campaigns.

“The Traffic (Police) department have to plan in advance at any time of the year. For accidents happen in every season; it’s only the area or type of accidents and the vulnerable populace that change from season to season,” he details. For the monsoon season, there are some predictable problems we’ll face, offers Radhakrishnan. First, almost all load-bearing vehicles — especially the smaller ones transporting vegetables and perishables — will skid on wet and muddy roads.

According to NCRB, trucks and lorries are the second-most vulnerable vehicles, accounting for 14.6 per cent of accidents last year. “For this, the pits and potholes on roads should be identified and closed months before the monsoon. While roads are not under the ambit of the Traffic Police, there’s need for the various wings of the department to work together to cover this. The Traffic Police can work on identifying the regions that need attention in their jurisdiction and get the Corporation to address it,” suggests Radhakrishnan. Next in line is the traffic signals’ tendency to malfunction.

The primary problem is that we are still using firstgen technology, far from seeing an upgrade across the city. Repeated requests to convert all signals to work on solar power continues to remain unheard, he says. Lastly, all speed breakers have to be marked afresh to allow motorists a fighting chance of visibility during rainy rides. “Mostly, people don’t notice speed breakers. In the rainy season, these are barely visible in the nights,” he suggests. This is all the more vital given that almost no speed breaker is designed as per the guidelines (for width, height and placement) by ISO or the state Motor Vehicles Act, he adds.

What’s the solution?

“The Traffic Police should begin by listing the kind of fines/punishment for various traffic crimes in the state. This should be accompanied by statistics on the kind of accidents and deaths. But the only kind of awareness that the government focuses on has been for elections and now, COVID. For traffic issues, what mostly happens is that we’ll get a banner only where there is a traffic police booth.

The cops may talk on the mic for two days about road safety, take pictures of activities done with NSS students and end it there. How will this reach anyone?” reasons Kasimayan. Radhakrishnan points out that it is only the government that can dispense such largescale awareness. “Organisations like us can only work within our scope. Yet, the government has been doing this as an eyewash programme instead of an awareness exercise. Road Safety Week is celebrated once a year. Even during that one week, there is not a single region without accidents,” he says.

While such criticism has been constant, there’s much that the Traffic Police have been doing to stem the tide, says N Kannan, additional commissioner of police (traffic). While they have managed to make progress in bringing down the total number of accidents in the state, the number of two-wheeler accidents continue to mount and so, there is much focus being offered in that direction, he says. “There are two ways to reduce the number of accidents.

One is to reduce fatality by increasing the emergency response. If we can provide medical attention in the ‘golden hour, mostly there is no loss of life. So, we are in touch with ambulances; we’re analysing and finding out accident- prone spots and earmarking the spaces for ambulances. This way, people too will know that this is an accident-prone zone.

On the other hand, to address the human factor of accidents, we are enforcing drunken driving rules, insisting on helmets and the adherence of traffic rules (including signal discipline),” he explains. This enforcement is being done in a contact-less way wherever possible, he says. “We are using cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition system, etc. I’m soon going to announce a system in which anyone can take a photograph of a violator and send it to me,” he adds.

Read the signals

In the larger scheme of things, looking at the structural causes for accidents, work is on to identify accident- prone spots and adopt them in order to bring in the necessary facilities, he notes. “Based on data, we’ve already identified 150 spots. In these areas, we find the reasons for the accidents and go about correcting them.

We have ties with the departments concerned to address the issues,” he details. They had much success in attending to traffic congestion, adopting 50-odd stretches every fortnight and working with stakeholders to eliminate the problems specific to the areas. While the pilot project for the ANPR-based monitoring in Anna Nagar has done well, they are expecting to get that for the rest of the city soon, in order to assist the department in curbing traffic accidents, he notes.

Even as the criticism against non-functional traffic signals stays the same, it is something that the department is constantly working to address, he says. “We have 400-odd traffic signals in the city. Most of them are open to natural vagaries and are prone to problems. So, there are signals that are under repair constantly. But these require components that are now difficult to source, given COVID. That is why there is a delay in some cases. On the other hand, there are signals that are deliberately switched off because of other infrastructure projects,” he clarifies.

Despite such reassurances, the fact remains that the city has less than 4,000 traffic police to over 60 lakh vehicles and there’s only so much they can do, points out Radhakrishnan. “That’s why we call for the use of advanced technology for enforcement. That will push the citizens to act responsibly. But everything stops with the trial run — like the ANPR system in Anna Nagar and body cams for traffic police on the road,” he complains.

Kasimayan, on the other hand, points to the system being skewed against the common man even in such matters of life and death. But it all comes down to the public and the government being two sides to the coin of road safety and while one is always going to blame the other, the two parties have to work together to address the issue and save lives, suggests Radhakrishnan. It’s as good a time as any to begin.